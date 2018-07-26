Obituary: Mary Jo Dixon 1936-2018

Mary Jo Dixon Dec. 21, 1936 - July 3, 2018 Mary Jo (Guyot) Dixon was born in Boudeaux, France, to Xavier and Myriam Guyot. As a little girl, Mary Jo’s family participated in the French Underground Railroad, rescuing many Jewish citizens from occupying Nazi forces.

She came to America in 1958 with her two children, Myriam and Arvel, who were soon after kidnapped and separated from their mother for 50 years until a miraculous reunion in 2008.



Mary Jo met Reese Dixon in 1960 and settled in Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1969 to raise their family.

Together they pioneered several businesses, including Reese & Sons’ Tire, and Turquoise Triangle RV Park. She also sold Mexican pottery, self-designed silk flower arrangements, and Christmas trees.

One of Mary Jo’s proudest achievements was becoming an American citizen in 2005.



Mary Jo was preceded in death by her brother, Herve Guyot de Caila of France; and is survived by husband, Reese Dixon of Cottonwood; children, Myriam McVey (Darrell) and Arvel Decker, both of Oklahoma, Mark Dixon (Maryanne), Neil Dixon (Hellena), and Cherie Hanks (Don), all of the Verde Valley, and Keith Dixon (Rebecca) of Phoenix; 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Yannick and Joel; and sisters, Marie Chantal, Maryvone, Marie Ange, and Beatrice, all of France.





Mary Jo passed away surrounded by loved ones, and her Celebration of Life was held on July 7, 2018.

In memoriam, donations can be made to Anakainosis Family Life Skills Center, 1580 E. Fir Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Information provided by survivors.