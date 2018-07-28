Verde Village residents Ovide and Dorothy (Henry) Mallo will celebrate 75 years of marriage in August. Mr. and Mrs. Mallo were married August 7, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Mallo, 96, is a veteran of World War II, and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. Mrs. Mallo, 93, was a homemaker, raising nine children. The Mallos moved to Arizona in 1956. They will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary by sharing a quiet celebration with their nine children at home, August 12. One son, Ovide, will fly in from Dania Beach, Florida; one daughter, Dorothy Marie, resides in Aguila, Arizona; another son, Paul, is coming from Wasilla, Alaska; another son, Brian, resides in Prescott; son Alan lives in Verde Village; and all of the couple’s other children reside in the Phoenix area: Dorothy Marie, Ovide Jr., Yvonne, Brian, Amy, Alan, Paul, Wayne and Rosanne.