Blazin’ M Cowboys Band inducted into Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association & Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees and has included some renowned Cottonwood-Verde Valley musicians. The Blazin’ M Cowboys Band, as well as individual members of the Cowboys, harmony and yodeling champions Jim & Jeanne Martin, and emcee, vocalist and steel-guitar player, Bill Bassett, will be included along with this year’s 10 inductees. The Induction Ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the C.A.S A. Center in Prescott Valley. The Blazin’ M Ranch is located adjacent to Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood. www.blazinm.com.