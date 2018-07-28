Eight Lumberjacks awarded with USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

NEW ORLEANS - Eight individual student-athletes from the Northern Arizona University track and field program have been honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for their success on the track and in the classroom this year.

Matt Baxter, Tyler Day, Brooke Andersen, Maggie Carruth, Tiana Hatler-Stefick, Jasmine Malone, Helena McLeod and Emily Roughan all earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for the 2018 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

Andersen, Baxter and Malone all picked up honors for their performances during the indoor season. Andersen finished 11th overall at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in the women’s weight throw back in March. Baxter took 14th in the men’s 5000-meter event while Malone came in 16th in the women’s 400-meter dash.

All three earned second team All-American honors.

Andersen, Baxter and Malone were then joined by Carruth, Hatler-Stefick, McLeod, Roughan and Day in earning the award for the outdoor season.

Andersen finished second in the nation in the women’s hammer throw at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June. Day and Baxter each earned the nod with their performance in the 10,000-meter at nationals as Day came in fourth and Baxter took fifth. McLeod also competed at the finals of the NCAAs and came in 20th in the long jump.

Andersen, Day and Baxter were name first team All-Americans while McLeod recorded an All-American honorable mention.

Hatler-Stefick (hammer throw), Roughan (5,000-meter) and Carruth (800-meter) all competed at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in their respective events.

In order to be selected a student-athlete must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships.

