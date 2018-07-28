Letter: Helping hands needed for Clear Creek Cemetery

Editor:

I realize that we (Clear Creek Cemetery) are always in need of money like all non profit organizations are, but this time I am asking for something different. The cemetery is in need of water hoses. They need to be at least 50 feet long so that we can water the trees that are dying.

We contacted 2 of the hardware stores here in the Verde Valley to ask for donations or even reduced cost because we are a non profit and were refused by both of them. One is here in Camp Verde the other one is in Cottonwood close to WalMart. So here I am again trying to get all of you good people to help us out.

If you have any slightly used or new garden hoses you could donate it would be greatly appreciated. You can drop them off at the well house at the cemetery or at Camp Verde Eye Care.

Linda Callahan

Camp Verde