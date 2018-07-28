Mingus football opens season with three home games

Mingus’ Alex Nelson runs the ball last year at Prescott. This season the Marauders will play at Prescott again and have four road Grand Canyon trips compared to two region home games. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley

  July 28, 2018

    • Mingus Union football’s schedule this season is about good news and bad news.

    The good news is that the Marauders open the season with three straight home games. The bad news is that they only have two Grand Canyon Region home games and yet play four region games on the road.

    All in all the Marauders have five home games and five road games but end the season with trips to Flagstaff and Prescott.

    Their non-region schedule is a bit easier than in 2017 when they played four playoff teams, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1, 3, 5 and 8.

    Their second game is against 3A Show Low but the Cougars are fixtures in the playoffs, winning the 2010 3A state championship.

    Mingus Union closes out non-conference play with a trip to Seton Catholic, who made the state quarterfinals last year, only to lose 65-19 to Higley, who beat the Marauders in 2016 and 2017.

    In region play, Mingus Union alternates between home and away until they head to the Skydome to play Flagstaff and to Prescott to cap the regular season.

    Mingus Union is the defending Grand Canyon Region champion.

    vs. Combs

    Aug. 17

    Mascot: Coyotes

    Location: San Tan Valley

    Region: 4A Black Canyon

    2017 record: 3-7

    Fun fact: The Coyotes went to camp earlier this month at Show Low, Mingus’ second opponent.

    vs. Show Low

    Aug. 24

    Mascot: Cougars

    Location: Show Low

    Region: 3A East

    2017 record: 7-3 (state first round)

    Fun fact: Show Low is named after a card game that was with by a deuce of clubs. The main street in Show Low is name Deuce of Clubs.

    vs. Mesquite

    Aug. 31

    Mascot: Wildcats

    Location: Gilbert

    Region: 4A Desert Sky

    2017 record: 4-6

    Fun fact: This school year is Mesquite’s 20th anniversary.

    at Seton Catholic

    Sept. 7

    Mascot: Sentinels

    Location: Chandler

    Region: 4A Desert Sky

    2017 record: 8-2 (state quarterfinals)

    Fun fact: Seton Catholic is named after St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American saint.

    at Coconino

    Sept. 14

    Mascot: Panthers

    2017 record: 2-8

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth

    2017 result: 56-0 Mingus win in Flagstaff

    Fun fact: Coconino took in most of the students when Sinagua High School closed. New Mingus Union head coach Robert Ortiz scored a 71-yard touchdown on a punt return in the Marauders’ last road game against Sinagua in 2008, which was his 18th birthday.

    vs. Lee Williams

    Sept. 21

    Mascot: Volunteers

    2017 record: 4-6

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth

    2017 result: 38-0 Mingus win in Cottonwood

    Fun fact: The Volunteers’ campus is said to be haunted and ghosts have reportedly appeared on the football field.

    at Mohave

    Sept. 28

    Mascot: Thunderbirds

    2017 record: 3-7

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: fifth

    2017 result: 36-25 Mingus win in Bullhead City

    Fun fact: Mohave, which is on the border with Nevada, shares its name with Mohave High School in North Las Vegas.

    vs. Bradshaw Mountain

    Oct. 12

    Mascot: Bears

    2017 record: 4-6

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: third

    2017 result: 45-16 Bradshaw Mountain win in Cottonwood

    Fun fact: Last season the Bears were awarded the best sportsmanship in the 4A conference from the Arizona Football Officials Association.

    at Flagstaff

    Oct. 19

    Mascot: Eagles

    2017 record: 6-4

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: fourth place

    2017 result: 41-10 Mingus win in Cottonwood

    Fun fact: The Eagles have lost to Mingus Union in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

    at Prescott

    Oct. 26

    Mascot: Badgers

    2017 record: 7-3

    2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for first

    2017 result: 38-6 Mingus win in Prescott

    Fun fact: Prescott is the longest accredited high school in Arizona (100 years).

