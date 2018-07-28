Obituary: Mario Dominis

Mario Dominis, 78, passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 14, 2018, at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona, with his family by his side.





Mario was a native of Zagreb, Croatia, which is along the coastline of the Adriatic Sea, a place where he often fished and swam as a child. He was born the middle child to Josephine and Richard.





He was predeceased by his older brother, Boris, and is survived by his younger brother, Richard.



Mario was the beloved husband of Inge Dominis, whom he cherished. The two met in the windy city of Chicago and began their lives together to have and to hold from that day forward. Later they retired to Arizona, enjoying and creating new memories no one will forget.



Mario was the loving father of Mary, Sara and step-daughter Feline; loving grandfather of Ellis and Finnin; loving great-grandfather (Papa) of Emmett and Lydia; sister-in-law to Elfie; brother-in-law to John Schweiger; nieces, Claudia and Monica, all of Canada; and cousins in both Chicago and Zagreb; and dearest friend to Bette Powers and family.



Mario enjoyed the company of his family and friends, whom will miss him dearly. We will remember him for his vivid personality, his avid knowledge of history, and his excellent outdoorsmen skills.



The family will hold a Mass celebration for Mario on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 781 Cliffs Pkwy, Camp Verde, Arizona, 86322, (928) 567-3543, to which all are welcomed.





