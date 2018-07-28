Western Light: Mammatus

Mammatus clouds, named for their similarity to the female anatomy, are generally a sign of unsettled weather. They often appear before a storm, heralding the unstable air mass that follows, but they can also show up after the fact. These mammatus clouds over Camp Verde came on the heels of a brief monsoon shower, just in time for sunset.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
