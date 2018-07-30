First Saturday promises warm and sultry Jerome Art Walk

A warm and sultry night filled with art, music and gallery hopping is in store on Saturday, August 4, for First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome.

Visit 25 galleries and studios throughout Jerome from 5-8 p.m. Take the free shuttle during the walk, from the Old Jerome High School where you can visit Anderson Mandette studio gallery in Building C and Karon Leigh’s art studio in Building A. Then head up to Main Street and the visit the galleries of Cody DeLong, Janie Layers, David Hall and Jane Moore.

Cody DeLong has some great new Jerome pieces and Grand Canyon works on display and will be painting in the gallery during ArtWalk.

The building that houses DeLong’s studio was built in 1905, and was originally a Studebaker Dealership. Located at 300 Hull Ave, DeLong is between the visitor’s center and Spook Hall. Stop in and see what’s wet on the easel. CodyDeLong.com

The New State Motor Company will be filled with hand-formed ceramic animals by Janie Layers. Inside her Jerome Bible Art Museum, Ezra Anderson will be performing live acoustic music from 5-8 p.m.

Bring a touch of the outside indoors with nature-inspired gifts from Firefly Gallery. Find that perfect turquoise piece at The Turquoise Spider, a third-generation southwestern gift shop specializing in turquoise and sterling silver jewelry handcrafted by Native American and local artists.

At Pura Vida, you will find art that will decorate your home, stimulate your senses and inspire your soul and will certainly attest to the adage that “Life is Good.”

Call 928-634-4678.