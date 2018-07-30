Get current at Goldenstein Gallery

An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist. In celebration of their artists ongoing artistic journey Goldenstein Gallery presents The Current.



Featuring new work of award winning gallery artists, this exhibition showcases a stunning array of art from renowned artists who have captivated and inspired collectors from around the globe including new pieces from Star York, JA Gorman, Jourdan Dern, Ali Mignonne, Ben Wright, Syri Hall and more.

Representing diverse artists, primarily local and regional, the gallery is a multi-faceted celebration of their artist’s vision. Goldenstein Gallery will kick off The Current with an opening reception on Friday, August 3, 5-8 p.m.

Ali’s Mignonne’s three-dimensional sculptural painting style developed by chance in the early 2000’. She began experimenting with mixed media and after much trial and error, she developed her current technique.



While Ben Wright’s paintings honor Native American traditions, they also portray a depth of emotion and sense of wisdom, which is universal to all people and reflect the balance, connectivity, and spirituality that he strives for in his life. Full of touching images, juxtaposed with bold colors and neutrals in combination with a sophisticated glazing technique, his beautiful new “Rainbow Warrior” series speaks to the connection we all have – no matter what color, gender, or culture.

Syri Hall’s plein air paintings are full of depth, color and movement. Captivated by the country scenes and red rocks of Sedona - their bold mass and ever changing color, Hall has spent years watching how the play of light across the rocks reveals a multifaceted dimensionality. As a result, her paintings profoundly mirror the intimacy and love that she holds for the land. Syri will also be painting in Goldenstein Gallery’s Artists in Residence creekside at L’Auberge de Sedona in August.

Jourdan Dern’s evocative acrylic paintings on clayboard capture the dramatic spirit of the diverse high desert wildlife and environment. Her work captivates collectors with its stunning detail that is complimented with abstraction. If one looks close enough one can literally count the hundreds of feathers on the breast of a hawk or hummingbird paintings.

Jerome Gorman’s paintings are appreciated for their gorgeous clouds and skies. His newest piece is a wonderful night sky scene that brings new meaning to his work.

The public is invited to Goldenstein Gallery for the opening reception for The Current on Friday, August 3, 5-8 p.m.



For more information on their artists, artwork, Artists in Residence and events please visit GoldensteinArt.com, 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.