Village Gallery hosts ceramic artist Jeannette Tuscher

Ceramic artist Jeannette Tuscher will be the guest artist at the Village Gallery of Local Artists for the months of August and September. Tuscher plans to bring many of her whimsical lizard and quail wall hangings along with other ceramic pieces. Her work is steeped in rich earth tones and intricate textures, with raw clay contrasting next to glazed areas.

Born in Switzerland, Tuscher first came to the United States in 1992, and is now a U.S. citizen. She moved to Sedona in 2003, and the abundance of available art classes opened the door for her creative talents.

She took a ceramics class at the Sedona Arts Center and participated in their Emerging Artists Show, where her piece not only sold, but also won first place.

Tuscher now lives in the Village of Oak Creek and has a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the Sedona area, spending many hours on the hiking trails.

Tuscher’s home-based ceramic studio is equipped with everything she needs, and working at home alone suits her working style. She has developed the ability to be still and listen, surrendering control, as her work comes together.

Tuscher explains, “Love found me. Now I use artwork to express my relationship with God. This is the inspiration for every piece I make.”

All of Tuscher’s artwork is imbued with personal meaning and symbolism.

The Village Gallery will host a reception for Jeannette Tucsher on Friday, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7, 5-8:30 p.m.

The gallery will serve complimentary wine and tasty treats.

Tuscherand other member artists will be on hand to meet the public.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the roundabout on Hwy 179 and Cortez.

For more information call 284-1416 or visit www.sedonalocalartists.com.