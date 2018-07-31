Evidentiary hearing for Seth Collins to be held at Prescott court

PRESCOTT -- Another evidentiary hearing for a man charged with 23 counts relating to a November 2014 traffic crash on State Route 260 will be held at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott Friday, Aug. 3.

Some items on the exhibit list include body cam footage, a Department of Public Safety report, a Verde Valley Fire District report and medical records.

Seth Collins was arrested in 2015 after an investigation concluded his truck collided with a van carrying eight people – three of which were children.

Collins is also facing dangerous drug possession and paraphernalia charges. His cases spanned three years in Division 7 in Camp Verde under Judge Michael Bluff. The cases have since been reassigned to Prescott Judge Jeffery Paupore.

With Judge Bluff overseeing the case, Collins rejected an initial plea that offered a sentence between 15 to 20 years. The state later offered another plea with a stipulation of 21 to 25 years, which he accepted.

Before Collins was scheduled for sentencing, Judge Bluff rejected the plea deal saying the sentencing stipulation was inappropriate.