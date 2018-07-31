Fight the bite: August rains bring risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

Arizona’s wettest month is upon us, but rain won’t be the only thing that arrives with these August monsoon storms. Standing rainwater provides optimum breeding conditions for mosquitoes, which have the potential to cause serious illnesses, including the West Nile virus.
“It’s really important that after a rainstorm comes through that you clean up your yard,” said Jessica Rigler, branch chief for public-health preparedness at the Arizona Department for Health Services. The department’s anti-mosquito campaign is dubbed “Fight the Bite.”
Mosquitoes usually don’t fly far, she said, so the small step of eliminating pooled rainwater can keep the pests away from your immediate surroundings.
“Anything … around your yard that is just a source of standing water that’s not moving and isn’t chlorinated like your pool is, you want to get rid of that water so you don’t encourage mosquito breeding,” Rigler said. That includes toys, planters, old tires – even pools that form beneath leaky outdoor faucets.
West Nile virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne illness in Arizona. It was first found in the U.S. in 1999 and was detected in Arizona in 2003. The virus is transmitted to mosquitoes that feed off infected birds. Birds, horses and humans can get infected through a single bite. A vaccine is available for horses but not for humans.
Symptoms of West Nile are similar to that of the flu, but only about 20 percent of victims show signs of the disease, which can take three to 14 days to incubate, according to the World Health Organization. West Nile can become fatal if it progresses to a neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis and meningitis.
As of July 20, a single case of West Nile virus had been reported for 2018, state officials said. There were 40 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases in 2017.
Rigler said you can take steps to keep you and your family safe outdoors.
“We always recommend wearing long sleeves and long pants. With the temperatures we’re seeing here, that’s not really feasible for a lot of people” she said. “Next best is wearing insect repellents. DEET-containing insect repellents are a really good idea if you’re going to be … outside at all.”
So far, no evidence of West Nile in Verde Valley mosquitos
Yavapai County health officials have found no evidence of West Nile Virus this monsoon season.
Cecil Newell, environmental health manager reports, “YCCHS Environmental Health Specialists are monitoring mosquito activity throughout Yavapai County and as of yet we have not found any West Nile virus in the mosquitoes we have tested, however we are seeing a spike in numbers of Aedes aegypti species in the Verde Valley, especially the Village of Oak Creek.”
The key species of mosquitoes in Arizona are Western encephalitis mosquito, Culex tarsalis and Aedes aegypti (ae). Culex species can carry West Nile Virus while Aedes mosquitoes can carry Zika virus. Knowing which kinds of mosquitoes are active in our state is critical for our disease prevention strategies.
To keep mosquitoes away, start by controlling their most common breeding sites. Mosquitoes love to breed in slow-moving or stagnant water.
Here are some simple ways to eliminate or limit the breeding sites on your property:
• Inspect potential breeding sites on a weekly basis — such as flowerpots or plant containers. Change the water if you see larvae.
• Tightly cover stored water — such as cisterns, cesspools, septic tanks, fire barrels, rain barrels and tubs.
• Change the water in birdbaths or wading pools onceor twice a week. Drain stagnant pools, puddles, ditches or swampy places. Stock ponds with top-feeding minnows. Keep margins of ponds clear of vegetation.
• Destroy or dispose of tin cans, old tires or unnecessary water containers. Turn wading pools upside down when not in use.
• Keep rain gutters unclogged and flat roofs dry. Fill tree holes with sand and seal with mortar and remove tree stumps that may hold water.
