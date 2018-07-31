Manzanita Outreach to provide monthly food boxes to area seniors

COTTONWOOD -- Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and over) can now receive supplemental food in the form of a monthly box.



Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit, recently added the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) to their offerings.



The program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The food packages contain canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf stable and instant dry milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal.



The retail value of each package is approximately $50.





Seniors who register and qualify can pick up their monthly box at one of Manzanita Outreach’s mobile pantry sites.



“Fresh produce and bread are among the many items shared at our mobile pantry sites. While picking up their CSFP box, seniors can also receive these additional items,” said Mike Newcomb, executive director of Manzanita Outreach.



Mobile Pantry locations to register

• Clarkdale, 889 1st South Street, 2nd Tuesday each month, 2:30-3:30 p.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church

• Cornville, 1090 S. Page Springs Road, 2nd Tuesday each month, 4-5:30 p.m. Our Shepherd Lutheran Church

• Village of Oak Creek, 55 Rojo Drive, 2nd Tuesday each month 9-10 a.m., Church of the Nazarene

• Verde Village, 3800 Western Drive, 2nd Tuesday each month, 1-2 p.m. Western Plaza

• Cottonwood, 3605 Zalesky Road, 4th Tuesday each month, 4-5:30 p.m., Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church

For more information about the program, seniors can contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator, Donna Newcomb at (623) 694-4796.

For those interested in helping with monthly home deliveries, email Donna@manzanitaoutreach.org or call (623) 694-4796.