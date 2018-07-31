Meet the teacher at Camp Verde schools

CAMP VERDE – As Camp Verde Unified School District prepares for the first day of school – scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6 – the district’s parents and students will have a chance to meet their teachers the evening of Aug. 2.

Camp Verde’s elementary and middle school will hold their annual meet-the-teacher night, with the CVES event beginning at 5:30 p.m. and CVMS event beginning at 6 p.m.

The office of Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe has announced that though there may a quorum of the District’s Governing Board members in attendance during the meet-the-teacher events, the boards will not conduct any official business.

Leading up to Thursday’s meet-and-greet events, the district will hold its annual staff kick-off on Aug. 1, beginning with breakfast in the district cafeteria at 7 a.m.

At 8 a.m. in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, the district will officially meet the schools’ new teachers as they kick off the 2018-19 school year.

Aug. 6 is the first day of classes this year at Camp Verde Unified School District.

At Camp Verde Elementary School, classes begin at 7:50 a.m. For grades K-1, class ends at 2:45 p.m. For grades 2-3, class ends at 2:40 p.m. For grades 4-5, class ends at 2:45 p.m.

At Camp Verde Middle School, class begins at 7:40 a.m. and ends 3:45 p.m.

The Camp Verde High School, class begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 3:35 p.m., with buses running at 3:45 p.m.

At South Verde High School, class starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. On Friday, classes are from 8 a.m. until noon.