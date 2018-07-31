Meet the teacher at Camp Verde schools

CAMP VERDE – As Camp Verde Unified School District prepares for the first day of school – scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6 – the district’s parents and students will have a chance to meet their teachers the evening of Aug. 2.
Camp Verde’s elementary and middle school will hold their annual meet-the-teacher night, with the CVES event beginning at 5:30 p.m. and CVMS event beginning at 6 p.m.
The office of Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe has announced that though there may a quorum of the District’s Governing Board members in attendance during the meet-the-teacher events, the boards will not conduct any official business.
Leading up to Thursday’s meet-and-greet events, the district will hold its annual staff kick-off on Aug. 1, beginning with breakfast in the district cafeteria at 7 a.m.
At 8 a.m. in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, the district will officially meet the schools’ new teachers as they kick off the 2018-19 school year.
Aug. 6 is the first day of classes this year at Camp Verde Unified School District.
At Camp Verde Elementary School, classes begin at 7:50 a.m. For grades K-1, class ends at 2:45 p.m. For grades 2-3, class ends at 2:40 p.m. For grades 4-5, class ends at 2:45 p.m.
At Camp Verde Middle School, class begins at 7:40 a.m. and ends 3:45 p.m.
The Camp Verde High School, class begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 3:35 p.m., with buses running at 3:45 p.m.
At South Verde High School, class starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. On Friday, classes are from 8 a.m. until noon.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.