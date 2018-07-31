Valley Academy board could take position on possible consolidation

COTTONWOOD – At 4 p.m. Thursday, the district governing board of Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education is expected to declare a position on the possible consolidation between Mingus Union and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.
By 5 p.m. Aug. 1, a consolidation pamphlet will be provided to Valley Academy – VACTE – by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.
Carter’s office will also provide that consolidation brochure to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts.
The Valley Academy district governing board will meet at 3405 E. SR 89A, unit B in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agenda is available at the Valley Academy website, located at http://www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.
Agendas are posted online within 24 hours of the scheduled meeting.
More like this story
- Down the middle: 23 pro, 23 con statements on consolidation
- Mingus considers legal action to halt consolidation process
- Consolidation questions, yes; consolidation answers, no
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek poised to push consolidation question to voters
- Override election update, consolidation update on Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board agenda
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.