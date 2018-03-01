Camp Verde athlete of the week: Bruno returns to shine on the mound, at the plate

After a slow start, Camp Verde High baseball junior Dominiq Bruno has rebounded to bat .500, score 5 runs, hit 2 doubles, strike out 4 and get a win as a pitcher in the Cowboys’ four games at the Copper Classic.

Bruno is rare, a returning player on a team that mostly didn’t play last year.

“It helped a bunch,” CV head coach Will Davissaid about Bruno’s experience. “He pitched well, hit well, that added another element to line up and on the mound, so we really needed that.”

Bruno was athlete of the week for football, all-region for football and all-region for baseball last year.

“He’s kind of a spark plug out there, he’s all over the place, taking bases, diving for balls,” Davis said. “He’s one of those guys that gives it all.”

VVN: How does it feel to be back playing again?

Bruno: Great, I love the sport.

VVN: How do you think the weekend went for you?

Bruno: I think I did pretty good. I had a couple of physical errors that could’ve been different

VVN: What’s it like playing on team this year without that many experienced guys after having played a lot last year?

Bruno: It definitely hurt us losing that many seniors but we’re doing a lot better than I thought already.

VVN: Did you find your role changing a lot?

Bruno: Yes, I went from outfield/short stop sophomore to captain and starting shortstop and having to take a lead every practice and stuff. It’s a lot different.

VVN: What’s it like to just be a shortstop then?

Bruno: Shortstop and pitching.

VVN: Oh, shortstop and pitching?

Bruno: It just feels weird not having to rotate, knowing I’m just going to shortstop and pitching.

VVN: Does it help you to just focus on that?

Bruno: Yeah, I just focus on one thing.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport to play?

Bruno: It would probably have to be football but baseball’s definitely close.

VVN: How come football?

Bruno: Just cuz…I don’t know I really love football, I love baseball too.

VVN: What’s your favorite pro baseball team?

Bruno: The D’backs would be my favorite baseball team.

VVN: How come?

Bruno: Home state, best players.

VVN: Do you have a favorite player?

Bruno: He’s not on the D’backs anymore but probably Gerardo Parra.

VVN: How’s school been going for you this year?

Bruno: Good, I started off with not so good grades in the beginning and now I’m getting better grades.

VVN: Do you know what you want to do after high school?

Bruno: I want to try and play college football or college baseball, either one, whatever I get picked for. If I can’t I’d like to become a firefighter, firefighter/medic.