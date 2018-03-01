Cottonwood P&Z approves animal sanctuary plans, time extension for condo project

COTTONWOOD -- Plans for an animal therapy sanctuary got approval Monday at Cottonwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The applicant, Susan Masters, was granted a Conditional Use Permit to allow additional large animals on her property, exceeding what is allowed by the City of Cottonwood Zoning.

The property is located in the 900 block of N. 14th Street and consists of a single parcel 1.04 acres in size.

Masters would like additional animals to offer animal-assisted therapy for people. These would be occasional sessions at no charge, and by appointment only.

She is requesting to allow two mini donkeys, one mule, and four goats.

Occasional fostering of animals may be done on a limited basis. The commission added the stipulation that one small animal and its offspring may be foster for up to a three-month period.

The commission will send its recommendations to the City Council.

Skyline Condominiums

Applicant Tom Pender was granted an extension of conditions of zoning approval for the Skyline Apartment Project to maintain PAD (planned area development) zoning on three parcels on 5.78 acres located between 16th St. and Main St.

On May 18, 2015 the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to the City Council to rezone the parcels in order to convert existing apartments to condominiums, and build future condominiums on a vacant parcel. The City Council approved the project on Sept. 15, 2015 with three stipulations that included a two year deadline.

On Dec. 1, 2017, staff received a letter from the applicant requesting an extension of time to pursue the development of this project after many setbacks.

The applicant requested but was denied a permanent zone change for the properties.

The commission recommended an extension of two years effective the day of approval from Cottonwood City Council.

--Information provided by the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning agenda. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/384/Planning-Zoning-Commission.