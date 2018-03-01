Obituary: Virginia Lee Brown

Virginia Lee Brown of Rimrock, Arizona, passed peacefully in her sleep with family at her side on Feb. 19, 2018, at the age of 93.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; son, Deny; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, David (Sandy); daughter, Paula Sue Purviance (Robert); and sons, Kevin and Brad (Jackie), nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a loving wife and mother and devoted her life to the Lord.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.