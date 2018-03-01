Obituary: Virginia Lee Brown

Virginia Lee Brown of Rimrock, Arizona, passed peacefully in her sleep with family at her side on Feb. 19, 2018, at the age of 93.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; son, Deny; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, David (Sandy); daughter, Paula Sue Purviance (Robert); and sons, Kevin and Brad (Jackie), nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was a loving wife and mother and devoted her life to the Lord.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.