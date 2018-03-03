Annual Teen Maze a fun way to educate Verde Valley’s youth

COTTONWOOD – It’s one thing to want folks to lead healthy, informed lives. It’s another to give them the tools necessary to make those choices.

Going on 11 years, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and the Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have partnered to put on Teen Maze, an event geared to help the Verde Valley’s young people make positive life choices.

With the annual Teen Maze event scheduled from March 6-8 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, schools from Clarkdale to Beaver Creek and schools in between are invited to bring students from grades 7 and 8 to participate in a series of booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze. This year, Teen Maze will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, March 7 and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8.

A parent preview night will also be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 5.

This year’s educational booths are:

Verde Valley Sanctuary - Safe Dates;

Nutrition, by the Yavapai County Health Department;

Tobacco education and prescription drugs, by the Yavapai County Health Department

Sexually transmitted diseases, by the Yavapai County Health Department;

Maternal Child Health, by the Yavapai County Health Department;

Body Art, by the Yavapai County Health Department;

Drunk Driving, by the Cottonwood Police Department;

Cyber Safety, by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office;

Substance Abuse and Marijuana awareness, by Matforce;

Crossfit mini class, by Crossfit;

For more information, call Lizbeth Fullbright, Youth Empowerment Services (YES) Program Coordinator for Verde Valley Sanctuary and the Teen Maze Coordinator at 928-634-2511.

