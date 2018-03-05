The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Sedona premiere of “The Music of Silence” — starring Toby Sebastian and Antonio Banderas — showing March 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From the Academy Award-nominated director of “Il Postino” and “The Merchant of Venice” — Michael Radford — comes this mesmerizing and beautiful biopic of Andrea Bocelli, a blind boy, who against all odds becomes one of the most world renowned opera singers. To date, he has sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Everyone knows his voice, his international songs, however much less is known of the private life of Andrea Bocelli. He was born with the gift of voice and without one of sight. Driven by great ambition, his life will be challenging until he manages to achieve his first great success on stage with “Miserere”.

“The Music of Silence” is based on Andrea Bocelli‘s 1999 memoir and features unreleased songs he composed as a young man.

It follows Bocelli’s ascent to stardom, beginning with a loving family that encouraged his musical gifts and his journey dealing with blindness at a young age.

“The Music of Silence” stars Toby Sebastian as the young Andrea Bocelli and Antonio Banderas as the Maestro. Andrea Bocelli himself also appears in the film.

“The Music of Silence” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 9-15. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday, March 9 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 11, 14 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.