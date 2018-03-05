Dublin Guitar Quartet makes Sedona debut on March 11

Dressed more like stylish bankers than hipsters or artists, The Dublin Guitar Quartet, Brian Bolger, Patrick Brunnock, Tomos O’Durcain and Chien Buggle will make its Sedona debut Sunday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School. The concert is made possible with support from Victoria & Dan Bresnan, and Loren and Jan Haury.

The Dublin Guitar Quartet has dedicated its career with unwavering devotion to performing contemporary music, an aspect that makes the ensemble unique within its genre.

With the help of eight and eleven-string guitars the quartet has created an original catalogue of arrangements by composers such Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Gyorgy Ligeti. With the help of eight and eleven string guitars, the DGQ’s work has captured the attention of some of the world’s leading composers. The DGQ has performed at prestigious chamber music venues worldwide.

Ensemble members are graduates of the Dublin Institute of Technology’s (DIT) Conservatory of Music and Drama, a conservatoire center of excellence for education in the performing arts.

The Sedona concert will feature works by many of this generations leading composers including Gongon by Los Angeles Guitar Quartet founder William Kanengiser, Chimurenga by Dublin Guitar Quartet founding member Dave Flynn, Book of Leaves by the dynamic Rachel Grimes who is heralded as “one of American independent music’s few truly inspired technicians” by WIRE magazine.

The concert will also feature the Saxophone Quartet by the award winning American composer Philip Glass, Aheym by Bryce Dessner, Songs in Honour of the Virgin Mary by Urmas Sisask, Changing the Guard by Nikita Koshin and Quartet by Marc Mellits. Of particular interest is the Philip Glass Quartet.

The San Diego Tribune wrote, “The Dublin Quartet’s transcription and performance of Glass’s ‘Saxophone Quartet’ was magical.”

The DGQ is developing the electric side of the guitar quartet repertoire with works like Nagoya Guitars and Electric Counterpoint by Steve Reich, and a recent commission for electric guitar quartet, Amplified by Michael Gordon. This was premiered at the David Lang/Bang on a Can-curated festival of new music at the National Concert Hall, Dublin in February 2015.

Readers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.ChamberMusicSedona.org there patrons can keep up to date on concert related details. Its final concert is Sunday, April 8 when the German-based Faure (Piano) Quartet makes its Sedona debut including four in-school concerts, Salon Musical and 2:30pm matinee at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Chamber Music Sedona’s 35th Season is made possible with support from the City of Sedona, and The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona. This project is supported in part by an award from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona.