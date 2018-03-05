Film Festival presents ‘Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story’ March 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the encore premiere of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” — showing March 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The film is returning to Sedona by popular demand after two sold out screenings at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. It was the first film to sell out weeks before the festival opened.

What do the most ravishingly beautiful actress of the 1930s and 40s and the inventor whose concepts were the basis of cell phone and bluetooth technology have in common? They are both Hedy Lamarr, the glamour icon.

Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr was known as the world’s most beautiful woman — Snow White and Cat Woman were both based on her iconic look. However, her arresting looks and glamorous life stood in the way of her being given the credit she deserved as an ingenious inventor whose pioneering work helped revolutionize modern communication.

Mislabeled as “just another pretty face,” Hedy’s true legacy is that of a technological trailblazer. Combining this newly discovered interview with intimate reflections from her children, closest friends, family and admirers, including Mel Brooks and Robert Osborne, “Bombshell” (executive produced by Susan Sarandon, Michael Kantor and Regina Scully) finally gives Hedy Lamarr the chance to tell her own story. The film brings to light the story of an unusual and accomplished woman, spurned as too beautiful to be smart, but a role model to this day.

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 9-15. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday, March 9 and 13; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 14 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.