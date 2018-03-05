Groove beats, smooth jazz at Sound Bites Grill

If You Go ... • What: JJ Sansaverino Jazz Guitarist on Tour from New York • When: Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m. • Where: Sound Bites Grill Uptown Sedona • How Much: $25-$45 Depending on Seating • More Info: 928-282-2713

International smooth jazz and reggae guitarist JJ Sansaverino returns to Sound Bites Grill, bringing his high energy and melodic and jazzy groove beats with his band on Saturday , March 10 at 7 p.m.

JJ has performed in Sedona for the past six years and has built quite a fan base in Arizona. He has been charting on Billboard, SmoothJazz.com and Groove Jazz with his hit singles, “Talk Back” and “Gravy Train.”

Every performance is intense as you feel his love of music and his passion to perform. The audience is entertained and engaged with JJ’s dynamic energy. He moves around the room and plays with the crowd.

Guitarist JJ Sansaverino is an extraordinary performer who has a “take no prisoners” performance attitude. Over the past 25 years, he has reached millions touring the world with his “a la Santana meets Benson” musical style, a mix of Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Reggae. With the upcoming release of his third CD, “International Groove” JJ puts forward a stunning selection of original compositions

The first single “When I’m With You” topped the radio charts. Now, with his latest single “Festivo” it is on track to be a huge radio hit.

Sansaverino has worked with the best in the business in a wide range of idioms, both live and in the studio, and has appeared on hundreds of recordings including touring with Reggae legend, Maxi Priest. He has also had the prestigious honor of performing for Sir Paul McCartney.

An accomplished composer, arranger and musical director, JJ was playing trumpet and violin by age 11 and the guitar by age 13. Growing up in and around New York, JJ’s diverse influences—Santana, Hendrix, as well as jazz, Motown and doo-wop—helped mold his unique style.

With the release of his sophomore album in 2014, “Waiting for you,” on Innervision Records, JJ puts forward a stunning collection of his original compositions with the help of a stellar array of musicians, producers and special guests. JJ continues to perform worldwide with Maxi Priest and Shaggy, while simultaneously touring with his own band. JJ has also been known to be seen on the Jay Leno Show.

With his colorful; mood provoking music, you will enjoy a modern day supper club experience, an evening with this multi-talented artist is sure to inspire and uplift the soul. JJ will be performing with 3 other artists bringing life to the show at Sound Bites Grill Saturday evening, March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner. Dinner packages are available or you may order off the regular menu.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N State Route 89A in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops. For more information about the venue, reservations or tickets please call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com. The restaurant is open daily at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. You are welcome to stop by to see seating options.