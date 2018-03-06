Camp Verde to host 2018 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

CAMP VERDE -- Saturday, March 31, will be the sixth Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, hosted this year at Fort Verde State Historic Park and Camp Verde Community Park.

This is a cooperative event coordinated by the Town of Camp Verde and cities of Cottonwood and Sedona as well as Arizona State Parks & Trails.

In addition, many local veteran’s groups are involved including Camp Verde’s American Legion Post #93 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6739.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designated a day to honor and recognize veterans of the Vietnam War following on other proclamations from the past. There is no charge to attend this event.

The event will include an escorted Motorcycle Ride forming at the Sedona Elks Club on Airport Road organized by the American Legion Riders Post #93.

The ride will be kickstands up at 11:10 a.m. and go through Cottonwood, Clarkdale, returning through Cottonwood and will proceed into its ending destination at 12:30 pm. For information on the ride contact John at (928) 300-9829.

At 1 p.m., there will be a color guard presentation and brief remarks. The event will include entertainment, food, information on Veteran’s benefits, and finish with a flag lowering ceremony at 3 p.m.

Recognizing “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” is a gesture of acceptance, gratitude and honor to the members of our community who risked their lives to serve our country during the Vietnam War – this includes the veterans and their families.



Because a large part of the population had misgivings about the war, many Vietnam Veterans returned home to an unsupportive public. Local Vietnam veterans will now have the opportunity to be welcomed home, celebrated and honored for their service, as well as the lives lived upon their return.

Organizers of the event encourage Vietnam Veterans, their families and supporters to attend to receive the welcoming, love and healing that our Verde Valley communities can offer.



It is hoped that fellow Veterans from other wars, organizations both public and private, schools, as well as parents, spouses, children and friends of Vietnam Veterans, come out and be together during this day.

For more information about the activities at Fort Verde State Historic Park call (928) 567-3275.



Fort Verde State Historic Park is located in downtown Camp Verde on Hollamon Street.