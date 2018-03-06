Obituary: Gertrude Joan ‘Trudy’ Dykhuis 1929-2018

Gertrude Joan “Trudy” Dykhuis of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away Feb. 24, 2018.

She is survived by her two sons, Arthur and Jeffery (m. Karla); two daughters, Cindy and Sandy (m. James); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Trudy was born March 26, 1929, in Highland, Indiana, and moved with her husband, Arthur, to Lake Montezuma in 1989. She resided at Cottonwood Village since 2014.



Trudy was an accomplished organist and pianist. She played for many years for her church in Indiana, as well as for the Beaver Creek Baptist Church and the Montezuma Chapel in Lake Montezuma and St. Francis Catholic Church in Camp Verde.





As long as her health allowed, Trudy was active as a volunteer at the House of Ruth in Cottonwood and the Kiwanis Thrift Store in Rimrock.



Trudy will be buried with her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. Please, in lieu of flowers make a donation in her name to the House of Ruth in Cottonwood, Arizona. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.