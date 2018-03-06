What's Happening: March 7, 2018

Volunteers needed for Pecan and Wine Festival

This year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival needs your help. Please consider signing up for a 2-hour shift for gatekeeping. It’s an easy sitting job and as long as you are over 21, you could really help us out.

Go to campverdepromotions.org and then to forms and signup. We need to cover shifts on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Or call us at 928-301-0922 and we will be happy to fill you in the spot you can work. Thank you for helping us out. And enjoy the festival.

Liberty Quartet Concert at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene

The Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 S Highway 260, Cottonwood, will host the Liberty Quartet in concert Friday, March 16, 7 p.m.

This will be a free-will offering concert.

Visit www.libertyquartet.com.

Mental Health First Aid March 23

A Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help. Spectrum Healthcare Group has trained over 700 community members in Mental Health First Aid.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Mental Health Coalition, “When a loved one, a neighbor or an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis or an emotional meltdown, it’s a difficult situation to be in when you’re not sure what is the right thing to do. Mental Health First Aid training can help. It’s a lot like CPR. If someone is having a heart attack and you are trained in CPR, you know what to do and how to help. That’s what Mental Health First Aid teaches you.”

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group to meet March 9

The Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group will meet March 9, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B. The public is welcome. Julie Keeney Director of Community Relations & Eldercare Advisor, will provide information about A Caring Place Adult Day Center, a new service in Cottonwood designed for older adults who need some assistance and supervision throughout the day.

In addition to introducing the group to the individualized care, activities, meals, and nursing care provided on site, Keeney will discuss volunteer opportunities and how adult day services can promote health and wellness through socialization, engaging activities, attentive care, and motivation to engage more fully in everyday life. With has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, her most recent work is with hospice patients. Additionally, she has 9 years of experience working in respiratory healthcare. During the course of her employment journey, she has helped and supported many people facing serious life changing decisions.

Bonnie Shimko, Certified Senior Care Advisor and founder of Arizona Care Management Solutions, will lead the meeting, and drawing upon her experience and knowledge of care issues, she will discuss Arizona Long Term Care (ALTC) and veteran’s benefits.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings. The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Verde Valley Computer Club meets March 17

The Verde Valley Computer Club will meet March 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemenceau Building, located at Willard Street and Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood.

You asked for it and now we will provide it: one entire meeting dedicated to photography.

Dave Glick of Glick’s Mobile Computer Repair, will be our presenter and to make it “just what you want.”

He is asking that each of you send in your specific question or two and he will formulate the presentation to fit your needs. Just send in your questions to myrellem@gmail.com with the subject line “VVCC Photo Questions.”

Come early and get a good seat. This is going to be a great program to help you enjoy your camera and computer. Bring a friend. There is no charge but donations will be accepted to defray costs.

Sedona Police Chief David McGill speaks at OLLI program March 7

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Lunch & Learn program will have as Guest of Honor Sedona Police Chief David McGill on Wednesday, March 7.

Although headlines tell us horrific crimes occur elsewhere, most Sedona residents assume they won’t happen here. Chief McGill, however, never takes our safety for granted. What has he learned during the year that he has been at the helm of local law enforcement? Find out at OLLI’s free Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, March 7, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School). Bring your lunch at 12:30 (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) and join us.

In Chief McGill’s presentation, he will cover such topics as what “true community policing” involves and how he applies a favorite motto: “Mission first, people always.” He will talk about what he has learned from studying the department to discover what is working and what could be improved and what ideas he has that the police department in Sedona has embraced. The challenges he faces include recruiting and retaining a dedicated, well-trained cadre of officers here and learning a new computer-aided record dispatch system that provides data needed to track crime in Sedona. He will explain how that data helps them manage their limited resources. Changes within the department include new hand-held radios for the officers and new radios for the vehicles, which are improving communication between the officers and dispatch, and planned modifications to the existing police station. He will address what the department’s plans are to prevent and respond to shootings in schools and other public places that have been reported in recent headlines and what the Chief thinks about proposed gun control policies.

He will also provide information regarding volunteer opportunities that are available to residents who want to assist local law enforcement. For more about this presentation, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

EL Valle Artists Association meeting March 8

The EL Valle Artists Association will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 8 at 1 p.m. The meeting is held at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Monthly meeting dates fall on the second Thursday of each month, from September through May.

Locally recognized master painter, Betty Carr, will present the demonstration for the month of March. Carr has mastered her impressionistic style and creates art in acrylic, oil or watercolor. She is well known for her plein air works, but be sure to check out her florals and still life too. The chicken paintings will make you smile.

Irene Bauman, EVAA Workshop Chairperson, will present the details for Carr’s upcoming workshop at the March 8 meeting. The workshop will take place later in the month.

The EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, is your source to stay current on EVAA events, meetings (time, date, and location), mission, history, and workshops. EL Valle Artists Association is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new and old members to join in, and become active members. For more information in general, call 928-634-0076.

‘Great Conversations’ at Cottonwood library March 8

‘Great Conversations’ is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.

On the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts a discussion group based on the show that is facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will watch an episode of the hour-long program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the show. The group meets in the Dede Ewald Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Thursday, March 8 the program features former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins who is the author of nine volumes of poetry, including the forthcoming Horoscopes of the Dead. He is interviewed by Garrison Keillor, former host and writer of A Prairie Home Companion and The Writer’s Almanac.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St in Cottonwood.

Introduction to meditation class begins March 8

Join Daniel Tigert of the Cottonwood Meditation Center for a free, six week course on meditation at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Meditation is a practice by which a person can achieve a greater sense of awareness, wisdom, introspection, and a deeper sense of relaxation. This course does not require you to have previous experience in any particular area, although some experience in yoga is suggested. You should have at least a high school reading level. No books will be required, although, some may be recommended on an individual basis. All course materials are provided in this class.

By successfully completing this course, you will be able to understand meditation and recognize its benefits; communicate proper physical space for meditation; display and practice multiple breathing techniques; demonstrate proper meditation postures; describe health benefits of meditation; summarize history of meditation; summarize meditation and religion; vocalize enlightenment; demonstrate meditation techniques; and summarize meditation, yoga and practicality in everyday life.

This six-part class will take place at the Cottonwood Public Library in Library Meeting Room A. Seating is limited and registration is required, please call 928-634-7559 or sign up at the reference desk in the library. The class begins on Thursday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through April 12. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

‘Father of Modern Hypnosis’ presentation March 8

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Brown Bag Brain Buzz will feature Mary Elizabeth Raines, an OLLI Facilitator and Director of the Academy for Professional Hypnosis Training, whose topic will be, “The Amazing Dr. Mesmer: The Fascinating Father of Modern Hypnosis” on Thursday, March 8.

All contemporary hypnotists can trace the lineage of their teachers back to one remarkable man: Franz Anton Mesmer. Neurology and psychology both have their roots in hypnosis. Bring your brown bag on Thursday, March 8, to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. In this presentation you will enjoy both anecdotes and remarkable facts about the man who is called the Father of Hypnosis. The time in which Mesmer lived was as turbulent and fascinating as his personality. You will gain a deeper understanding of his theories, as well as exploring his extraordinary links to our own founding fathers. Video clips, musical excerpts and historical photos will illustrate our visit with Dr. Mesmer.

Mary Elizabeth Raines, who has been involved with hypnosis for over 50 years, is on the adjunct faculty of the National Guild of Hypnotists and has taught self-hypnosis courses at OLLI.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Smartphone class March 8

Did you get a new smartphone and have no idea how to use it? Cottonwood Public Library staff is here to help. Do you have an iPhone? Pick up some iPhone tips and tricks with library staff member Rose on Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

If you don’t have an iPhone then your smartphone is probably using some version of the Android operating system, and staff member Jeff will be on hand at 4:30 p.m. to guide you through the basics.

Both classes will be held in the Dede Ewald Room. Unlike previous classes, this will be “town hall” style where you come with your specific questions about your phone and our staff will do our best to answer them.

Registration is required and seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up.

Please visit www.ctwpl.info for more information on library services.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde River Rockhounds host geologist Kip Williams March 8

The Verde River Rockhounds will be hosting geologist Kip Williams at their meeting on Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #25, Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

He will be giving a presentation on the Cave of Crystals in Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico. The cave was featured on National Geographic and is famous for its giant selenite crystals.

Williams is a retired minerals geologist (BS and MS degrees) who spent more than 40 years in the mining industry serving in various roles as an exploration geologist, district geologist, regional geologist, vice president of exploration and president for various mining companies.

Since it’s impossible for a geologist to stop thinking about rocks and minerals, a selection of reasonably priced minerals, fossils and décor items has been added to the museum gift shop including the museum’s annual raffle item, which is a 14” dark purple geode from Artigas, Uruguay.

Guests are welcome to attend the meeting and presentation. Also, the American Legion has dinner available to the public beginning at 5 p.m.

8th Annual Clarkdale Car Show & Chili Cook-Off March 10

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 10 and join us on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale for our 8th Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. we’re featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles on Main Street competing in four different categories for the top People’s Choice award of $100 sponsored by Larry Green Chevrolet, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Graham’s Integrity Auto Sales and D&K Service Cycle.

Hensley Beverage is sponsoring a beer booth and Four Eight Wineworks along with

10-12 Lounge will bring you live music from PK Gregory. Additionally, local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off vying for the best chili award.

New this year we’re excited to bring you a demonstration from the Arizona Chapter of the Cycle Kart Club. Stroll along Main Street and enjoy another fun event in Clarkdale.

For more information on the event, to volunteer or to register your vehicle please visit www.clarkdalecarshow.com

Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Attendance is free.

Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group March 10

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group March meeting will be held on Saturday, March 10 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood from 10 a.m. to noon.

This month’s presentation will be led by Colby Golez, a student of PT, at the University of Mary, Bismark, ND interning here in Cottonwood. Colby’s topic will be “Breathing and Tai Chi and How it Helps Relieve Pain.”

We welcome our group members, newly diagnosed and current chronic pain warriors, caregivers, friends, family members and other members of the public to attend and participate in our support group meeting.

For further information or questions, please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care.

Book sale at Cottonwood Library March 12-17

Bookmarks, Friends of the Cottonwood Library, is having a book sale March 12-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cottonwood Library.

Books, books, and more books plus LPs, CDs, DVDs, collectible volumes, books on tape and new puzzles will all be half off the marked price for the entire week.

Our gently read collection of history, fiction, paperback, coffee table books and many others will be available with restocking done daily by our team of volunteers.

Shop often – you’ll be surprised at the selection.

The Cottonwood Library is located 100 S 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets March 12

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant located 1630 W. State Route 260 in Camp Verde.

Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October.

The next Quilt Show will be in 2018. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us.

All quilters are welcome.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month.

This month’s movie is based on the extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule.

For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The movie will be shown on Monday, March 12 at 11 a.m. in Library Meeting Room A, and free popcorn will be provided.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.