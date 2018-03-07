Sedona Fire, DPS Ranger Helicopter rescue hiker who fell from Cathedral Rock (with video)

SEDONA -- Sedona Fire and a Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter from Flagstaff, with the help of the Yavapai Sheriff’s Department, rescued a hiker that fell about 15 feet and tumbled another 15 feet on the backside of Cathedral Rock Tuesday afternoon.

“They were in stable condition but in a very inaccessible location. Ranger 5-4 out of Flagstaff was sent to the scene and one of our Helicopter Rescue Technicians (HRT), Cooper Carr, was assigned to perform a short haul rescue of the patient off of the hill down to the ambulance,” ACCORDING TO THE Sedona Fire Dsitrict.

The patient was transported by ambulance to Flagstaff. Sedona Fire said they have seven HRT's that train on a regular basis with DPS. The condition of the patient was not released.

The patient was landed in the parking lot of the Cathedral Rock parking lot as other hikers watched the scene taking pictures and waited to get their cars out of the lot, which was closed

“Those involved today said that the entire evolution went very well this afternoon, thanks in large part to the regular training that has been taking place,” the Sedona Fire District reported.