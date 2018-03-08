County to interview candidates for CVUSD board

CAMP VERDE – Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview the three candidates to replace Christine Schneider on Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board.
Meet the Camp Verde School Board candidates
Steve Darby
Camp Verde Fire District Board Member
Resident of Camp Verde since 2005
Currently a Fire Science Instructor for VACTE (CTE certified)
Former fire science/fitness instructor at Camp Verde Unified School District
Carol German
Bachelor of Science degree, Northern Arizona University
Master of Arts degree, Arizona State University
Taught in the Phoenix Union High School District prior to becoming a Yavapai
College instructor and assistant dean
22-year resident of Camp Verde
Bob Simbric
Former CVUSD Governing Board Member
Bachelor of Science degree, Pharmacy, University of Iowa
Owner and developer of Outpost Mall
CVS Pharmacist since 1986
Resident of Camp Verde since 1974
At CVUSD, Carter will interview former Camp Verde school board member Bob Simbric, former Yavapai College instructor and former Camp Verde Town Council member Carol German, and former Camp Verde Unified instructor and current Camp Verde fire board member Steve Darby to replace Schneider, who resigned on Feb. 14.
“I have decided that for our board to move effectively forward with necessary work for our community’s students, it would be best to appoint someone that can dedicate the time necessary to be an effective board member,” Schneider stated at the time of her resignation.
Following the interviews, Carter said he will meet individually with the other four CVUSD board members, then will meet individually with various district personnel until about 6 pm.
Carter said that he plans to select and swear in Schneider’s replacement by Monday, March 12, at which time the new board member “will be fully vested.”
On March 13, the Camp Verde school board will meet for its monthly meeting, at that time the board “may wish to do a ceremonial swearing in” of the new board member, Carter also said.
The new board member’s appointment will be in effect until Dec. 31.
