County to interview candidates for CVUSD board

CAMP VERDE – Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview the three candidates to replace Christine Schneider on Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board.

Meet the Camp Verde School Board candidates Steve Darby Camp Verde Fire District Board Member Resident of Camp Verde since 2005 Currently a Fire Science Instructor for VACTE (CTE certified) Former fire science/fitness instructor at Camp Verde Unified School District Carol German Bachelor of Science degree, Northern Arizona University Master of Arts degree, Arizona State University Taught in the Phoenix Union High School District prior to becoming a Yavapai College instructor and assistant dean 22-year resident of Camp Verde Bob Simbric Former CVUSD Governing Board Member Bachelor of Science degree, Pharmacy, University of Iowa Owner and developer of Outpost Mall CVS Pharmacist since 1986 Resident of Camp Verde since 1974

At CVUSD, Carter will interview former Camp Verde school board member Bob Simbric, former Yavapai College instructor and former Camp Verde Town Council member Carol German, and former Camp Verde Unified instructor and current Camp Verde fire board member Steve Darby to replace Schneider, who resigned on Feb. 14.

“I have decided that for our board to move effectively forward with necessary work for our community’s students, it would be best to appoint someone that can dedicate the time necessary to be an effective board member,” Schneider stated at the time of her resignation.

Following the interviews, Carter said he will meet individually with the other four CVUSD board members, then will meet individually with various district personnel until about 6 pm.

Carter said that he plans to select and swear in Schneider’s replacement by Monday, March 12, at which time the new board member “will be fully vested.”

On March 13, the Camp Verde school board will meet for its monthly meeting, at that time the board “may wish to do a ceremonial swearing in” of the new board member, Carter also said.

The new board member’s appointment will be in effect until Dec. 31.