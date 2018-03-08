Letters: More guns in schools is not the answer

Editor:

The Florida Legislature is considering allowing selected staff to carry a firearm.

While the Garcia legislator’s amendment may seem like it takes guns out of the classrooms — it is still placing more guns in schools by allowing school personnel such as custodians, bus drivers, librarians, counselors, coaches and others to carry.

Of course the librarian would need a silencer on his/her firearm. We would not want a loud noise in the library!

It always amazes me how idiotic legislators can be.

Richard Gohman

Cottonwood