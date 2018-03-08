Letters: More guns in schools is not the answer

Editor:
The Florida Legislature is considering allowing selected staff to carry a firearm.
While the Garcia legislator’s amendment may seem like it takes guns out of the classrooms — it is still placing more guns in schools by allowing school personnel such as custodians, bus drivers, librarians, counselors, coaches and others to carry.
Of course the librarian would need a silencer on his/her firearm. We would not want a loud noise in the library!
It always amazes me how idiotic legislators can be.
Richard Gohman
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Lawmaker wants to allow faculty to carry guns on college campuses
- Brewer vetoes broader gun-carrying rights
- Gould revamps plan to allow guns on college campuses
- Group thinks teachers should be allowed to carry guns
- Legislators OK firearms in bars<br><i>Business owners say guns, alcohol don't mis</i>
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.