March Cottonwood City Council Roundup

Riverfront Engineering Contract

Cottonwood City Council moved to approve a proposed amendment to a contract with Glendale-based Pineview Consulting to extend the contract term until next February as well as increase fees by $45,000 along with a $15,000 contingency.

The facility has been up and running since early this year and is expected to produce 300,000 gallons of water per day, reclaiming 70 percent of Cottonwood’s wastewater.

According to staff council documents, engineering costs of the development of the Riverfront Water Reclamation Facility exceeded its original $195,000 estimate.

“This is due to City instituted changes during the course of the project and as a result of unforeseen situations during construction,” council staff documents stated.

Planning and Zoning member

Christopher Dowell was appointed to serve one of the two remaining terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission left vacant by Jean Wilder and Suzanne Poslaiko. Both of their seats are set to expire January 20, 2019.

Dowell is a recent Cottonwood transplant from Maricopa County. He is also a current city employee. Dowell previously served as the acting police chief for the Town of Youngtown.

“When I served for Youngtown, I realized how much I really enjoyed the small community and the closeness of it which is what drew me to up here,” he said.

Dowell said he hopes that serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission will help him find the balance between growing as a small city and keeping it a small city.”

Drug Testing Policy

Cottonwood City Council moved to approve revisions of the currently outdated Transit Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy.



The city is required by the Code of Federal Regulations to maintain a drug and alcohol testing program for transit employees. The previous version was severely outdated not compliant with federal regulations, according to staff council documents.

The revisions bring the city up-to-date with the mandatory requirements.

Fuel contract

Cottonwood City Council renewed their contract with SC fuels which will be extended through February 15, 2019. SC Fuels serves more than 11,000 customers annually throughout the western U.S., according to their website.

It is important to note that the city does not go by pump price, rather by Oil Price Information Service as a standard for pricing, according to council staff documents. This independent services is one of the most-used price reporting agencies.

This agreement will provide the city with a renewed agreement at a contract price of OPIS pricing plus $0.10 for gas and $0.10 for diesel, according to council staff documents. The previous contract was OPIS plus $0.11 for diesel and OPIS plus $0.12 for gasoline.

Disposal contracts

Cottonwood City Council moved to award a contract for Bioshields Disposal to Salt River Extraction Transportation.

City staff first opened an invitation for bids in January for Biosolids with the intent of entering into a new contract with the service, according to council staff documents.

The contract is budgeted within the wastewater budget, according to council staff documents. The new bid price is $55 per ton. The former contract price was $53.50 per ton.

Council also moved to extend a contract with Patriot Disposal for solid waste disposal services, according to staff documents.

“Patriot Disposal has provided excellent service throughout the term of the contract,” council staff documents stated. “Over the past three years a great partnership has been developed in working together to resolve any issues that have arisen.”

TIPS Agreement

Cottonwood City Council moved to authorize the city’s Contract/Purchasing Administrator to enter into a purchasing agreement with The Interlocal Purchasing System.

TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that services state and local governments as well as non-profit organizations. TIPS offers access to purchasing contracts, according to its website.

The agreement allows the city to save money on goods and services which would ultimately benefit taxpayers, according to council staff documents.

