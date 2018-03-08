Obituary: Lewis Sebright 1927-2018

Lewis M. Sebright, 90, born Sept. 30, 1927, in Allegan, Michigan, died March 1, 2018, in Prescott, Arizona.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, 644 S. 7th St., Camp Verde, Arizona.
A graveside service will be following at 1:30 p.m. at Camp Navajo in Bellmont, Arizona.
Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.
