Level 3 Sex Offender Notification in Cornville

A 34-year-old Level 3 sex offender has told the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living at the 11000 Block of East Circle Drive, according to a media release by YCSO.

Scott Backus is not wanted by the YCSO at this time. At age 19, Backus had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, according to the release.

Backus continued his relationship with her despite a court order. He has extensive contacts with law enforcement. Backus is considered a level 3, high, risk.

The Sex Offender Registration and Notification program is available at www.ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered-mileage County living within a one mile radius of the entered address.

The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County. Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription.

Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level One (low risk to the community), Level Two (intermediate risk to the community) and Level Three (high risk to the community).