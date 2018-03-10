Fun facts about the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

1. The Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is Camp Verde’s first signature event of the year.

Camp Verdeans have plenty to celebrate each year, with various community events such as the Parade of Lights, Candlelight Tours, Buffalo Soldiers and History of the Soldier, to name a few.

But the annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is the first of Camp Verde’s three signature events. The others are the annual Cornfest (July) and Fort Verde Days (October).

2. What’s in a name?

You may think that the Reckless Band is new to the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival. But they’re not. Remember the Cheap Sunglasses Band? Well former Cheap Sunglasses Jack Couchman has brought his guitar back as he leads the Reckless Band, who will perform from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18.

3. Artists featured at this year’s American Indian Art Show.

The theme of this year’s art show is “Art inspired by Archaeology and Archaeology as Art.”

Subject matter is limited to archaeological subjects, including ancient dwellings, rock markings, landscape with archaeological features, or inspired by the ancient American Southwest textiles and pottery.

Best in Show wins $750, Award of Excellence wins $500, and Award of Merit wins $250.

A $500 People’s Choice Award will be given out at the show’s conclusion Sunday.

4. Camp Verde showcases historical buildings

Once upon a time, the Camp Verde Historical Society building was the townBuilt-inl house.

Built in 1914 of native white limestone. And the high ceilings are made of tin.

The Camp Verde Historical Society building is one of several historical buildings that the public can enjoy during this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

Also check out the Clear Creek Church on Old Church Road, the 1933 Rock Jail on Hollamon Street and the Hance House, on Coppinger.

5. What temperature should your wine be?

According to the folks at Kendall-Jackson, white wines are supposed to be served cold – but not too cold.

If white wines are served too cold, flavors and aromas will be muted.

White wines should be served when they are between 45 degrees to 50 degrees. But red wines should be between 55 and 65 degrees when served.

Too warm, and the reds become lifeless. Too cold, they come across as tannic and acidic.

When stored, both red and white wines should be stored at 55 degrees. On the kitchen countertop – way too warm.