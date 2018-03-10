New apartment community dedicated to vision of Cheryl ‘CC’ Porter

— Inspiration At Cottonwood, a new 192-unit garden style apartment community, was unanimously approved by the Cottonwood Planning Commission Feb. 26. Inspiration will provide “workforce housing” to fill an ever-increasing demand for rental homes in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley.

The Developer plans to break ground in the Summer of 2018

Inspiration was originally conceived by real estate developer Cheryl “CC” Porter before her untimely and unexpected passing in May 2013.

Porter’s husband and long-time business partner, Bob Porter, will develop Inspiration, along with his partner, Bill Jump, as an homage to CC Porter, whose vision was to provide quality, affordable homes for families. Her hope was that the development will be an “inspiration” to the community, and to all those who will ultimately call Inspiration their home.

In July 2016, former Cottonwood Mayor Diane Joens honored CC Porter by creating the “CC Porter Award of Compassion” to honor women who have made a significant contribution to the Verde Valley Community. The recipient of the first annual CC Porter Award was Terrie Frankel of Sedona.

In her remarks during the awards ceremony, Mayor Joens was quoted as saying that “Cheryl (“CC”) Porter was a world-beater, a glass-ceiling breaker, a true Warrior Woman”. Mayor Joens went on to say that “CC Porter gave back to the community, providing homes for families selflessly, without fanfare, and without the need for personal recognition. CC always acted from a true Servant’s Heart.”

Studies performed by the developers of Inspiration recognized that there is a current demand for more than 1,800 rental homes in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley market.

Bob Porter has sworn to CC that he will complete what she started. Bob Porter and Bill Jump have designed Inspiration to provide 192 luxurious, but affordable apartment homes immediately adjacent to the Verde Valley Medical Center at Highway 89A and Candy Lane in Cottonwood.

Inspiration will be a tremendous benefit to hospital employees looking for comfortable and affordable, yet upscale homes near their employment.

The Inspiration property is also located adjacent to the Cottonwood Airport, and less than a mile from the trendy Old Town Cottonwood shops and restaurants on Main Street, and with easy access to Jerome and Sedona.

The individual apartment plans will feature 9-foot ceilings, 8-foot entry doors, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers in all units, and over-sized patios or balconies with storage. Finishes will include vinyl and/or tile plank flooring; solid surface countertops and stainless-steel appliance packages.

The Inspiration Community Center will include an exercise room, living/family spaces, management offices and mail/package receiving facilities.

The units on the northeast facing side of the community will have views of the Mogollon Rim and the Verde Valley; units on the southwest facing side will have views of Mingus Mountain.