DJ Ill.Ego will make his presence felt at Main Stage this weekend.

Friday, March 16 sees the longtime local favorite, putting on his Third Thursday Dance Party.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has opened for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, March 17 Main Stage in Cottonwood will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a dance party co-hosted by both to a dance floor full of green. The musical entertainment will include some Irish flair in addition to fun dance music from the last five decades. The party is $5 and starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of weekly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays are Thirsty Thursdays Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.