Film Festival presents premiere of ‘A Fantastic Woman’ March 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting “A Fantastic Woman” showing March 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“A Fantastic Woman” won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Marina and Orlando are in love and planning for the future. Marina is a young waitress and aspiring singer. Orlando is 20 years older than her, and owns a printing company.

After celebrating Marina’s birthday one evening, Orlando falls seriously ill. Marina rushes him to the emergency room, but he passes away just after arriving at the hospital.

Instead of being able to mourn her lover, suddenly Marina is treated with suspicion. The doctors and Orlando’s family don’t trust her. A woman detective investigates Marina to see if she was involved in his death. Orlando’s ex-wife forbids her from attending the funeral. And to make matters worse, Orlando’s son threatens to throw Marina out of the flat she shared with Orlando.

Marina is a trans woman and for most of Orlando’s family, her sexual identity is an aberration, a perversion.

Marina struggles for the right to be herself. She battles the very same forces that she has spent a lifetime fighting just to become the woman she is now – a complex, strong, forthright and fantastic woman.

“A Fantastic Woman” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 16-22. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 16, 21 and 22; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, March 18 and 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.