Visit Local Art Show at Sedona Vista Village in Village of Oak Creek

The Village of Oak Creek is considered to be, “The Gateway to Sedona,” and makes the perfect first stop for anyone coming to this beautiful town.

Sedona is known for its arts and crafts, and the Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show is the perfect place to shop. Featuring more than 50 talents artists and craftsmen, this show includes Native American artist, Darrin Denny and Native American jewelry from the Morris and Chee families.

View hand-blown glass jewelry from Moraine Windham and Laura Albert. Indulge in the senses with the fragrance of homemade soaps from Farm Soap. Sample delicious teas by Herbal Enchantery and taste local sweet treats such as muffins, cookies and lemon bars made locally.

The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts show is located at the new Sedona Vista Village, and is scheduled for March 16- 18 and March 30- April 1. Driving into Sedona from 179A, look for the white tents.

The dates for Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show March 16-18 and March 30- April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is always free.