Christian recording artist brings free concert to Clarkdale Baptist Church

Wade Hammond, an Inspirational Country Music Association award-winning artist, will perform at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 W. SR89A in Clarkdale at 10:15 a.m. on March 18.

No admission will be charged.

Call 928-639-1175 for further information.

Wade has recorded 10 albums. His music can be heard on AM/FM radio stations, internet radio, Pandora, iHeart and Sirus/XM radio.

In addition to winning the ICMA Male Vocalist of the Year 2015 award, he was twice nominated Entertainer of the Year, and received 14 other nominations throughout his career.

