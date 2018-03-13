Jesse Liles to serve as transitional pastor at Clarkdale Baptist Church

Pastor Jesse Liles accepted the call to become the Transitional Pastor at Clarkdale Baptist Church and conducted his first service in that position on March 4.

He was originally scheduled to begin March 18 after completion of a mission trip to India but that trip was aborted at the Bangalore International Airport when Indian Immigration officials denied the mission team entry into India.

Pastor Liles (or Pastor Jesse as he prefers to be called) will serve the congregation until a long-term pastor is selected. He replaces longtime Pastor Harry Boldin, who retired in December due to failing health.

Pastor Jesse has a multifaceted background including military service (Viet Nam), the radio broadcast industry, ministry including a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, serving as an Associate Pastor in an inner city church in Louisville, pastor at First Baptist churches of Lordsburg and Silver City, NM and Pastor at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott Valley from 2002 until his recent retirement.

Clarkdale Baptist Church is located at 1051 W. SR89A. Phone 928-639-1175.