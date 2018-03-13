Letter: How do I go about joining well-regulated militia ... and buy a musket?

Editor:

The news in the past month has been about the 2nd Amendment rights.

I don’t know how many people read the Constitution of the United States and the amendments, so I will quote the 2nd Amendment” “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

I don’t know where this militia is located or how I can join, so I can bear arms to protect a free state. I believe when this amendment was written, the arms of choice were muskets.

Jim Whitewolf

Cornville