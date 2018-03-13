Letter: Thanks to all for successful Yavapai County spelling Bee

Editor:

On behalf of our corporate sponsor BMO Harris Bank, congratulations to the champion of the 72nd Annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee, Makayla Boyd, an 8th grader at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

We would also like to recognize the accomplishments of Aliyah Alpert, a 2nd grader at Alpert Home School as the runner up, Jaxon Moore, a 6th grader at Mountain View Elementary who finished 3rd and Logan Dartt, a 5th grader at Humboldt Elementary who finished 4th. 37 students participated in the bee representing district schools, charter schools, private schools, and home school groups.

Good luck and best wishes to Makayla as she represents Yavapai County in the Arizona State Spelling Bee at the studios of KAET-TV on the campus of Arizona State University on March 24, 2018. She will do well.

Special recognition goes to Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard for hosting the event. Superintendent Howard and the staff of Ruth Street Theater were wonderful to work with.

A special thanks to the Spelling Bee Coordinator Jenn Nelson; also special thanks to Molly Knowles and Kateryna Dyer of the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, for all of their hard work and organizational talents and to Dr. Kristen Rex, our Pronouncer.

Our appreciation to a talented trio of judges, including Tara O’Neill, Education Faculty at Yavapai College, Karen Otis, Community Involvement Coordinator with Drake Cement and Ray Newton, Retired, NAU Professor Emeritus, for their continued dedication to education and our spellers.

We would also like to thank the Home Depot - Prescott, Fastenal Tools –Prescott Valley, Heritage Park Zoo - Prescott and Taco Bell for generous contributions to the Spelling Bee participants.

BMO Harris Bank, with offices in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Sedona provide a significant financial contribution in support of the Spelling Bee. Their financial support of our students and the communities they serve, along with providing a family friendly business environment is greatly appreciated.

Tim Carter

Yavapai County School Superintendent