Letter: Thanks to great volunteers, a great weekend in Clarkdale

Editor:

Can’t say the Clarkdale Car Show this year was better than last year. Last year’s was as good as it gets. But CCS 2018 certainly upheld that tradition. More snazzy cars.

A great Chili Cook-off. Go-carts were a fun addition. And it was all so well organized. Many thanks to Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and Clarkdale Historical Society for taking up this event from the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club and doing it so well.

Thanks as well to Clark Memorial Library volunteers for getting out there last Saturday to promote in-library events: especially this week’s Bag-A-Bargain Mystery, Thriller, and Cookbook Book Sale—today and tomorrow, March 14 and 15, from 1-5:30 pm, and Friday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to noon...longer outside if the weather clears up.

Carol Cain, Mary Liggit, Sybil Melody, David Perrell, and Bill Scales worked overtime to make more people aware Clark Memorial Library reopened October 19 and has been moving forward ever since.

With CML’s new Library Coordinator, Jeff King, at the helm, the periodical section is back, new titles appear weekly on the shelves, planning for a unique Summer Reading Program is under way, art exhibits are scheduled through next October, and Friends of Clark Memorial Library, Inc., is closing in on this year’s fund-raising goal.

Plus, the Bookstore has been up and running five days a week since January -- and experimenting with ways to make the thousands of books donated by the community available to book lovers in CML’s limited space.

This is worth a shout. To hear it all, call CML Library Coordinator Jeff King at (928) 634-5423. For details on the Bag-A-Bargain Book Sale, visit the FCML website at www.ClarkMemorialLibrary.org.

Therese Hearn

Clarkdale