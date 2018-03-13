Letters: Teenagers are children and grief knows no age limits

Editor:
In reference to the letter from Judy Roberts on Page 4, Friday, March 9.
What do you mean? Don’t call teenagers children. It appeals to emotionalism.
They are children. Any time parents lose children they grieve whether their children are young, teenagers or adults.
Betty Skousen
Camp Verde
