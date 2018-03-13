Obituary: Helen Steffensen 1924-2018

Helen Steffensen, aged 93, a long-time resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on February 12, 2018, and is now resting peacefully with her LORD in Heaven.





Helen was born on Sept. 2, 1924, in Wolf Point, Montana, youngest of three daughters of Eugene and Martha (Ahrens) Taliaferro.



On Aug. 4, 1946, Helen married returning WWII Navy Veteran Donald Charles Steffensen, in Wolf Point. Helen was a career homemaker, who, with her husband, raised four grateful and loving children, all of whom survive her: Robert (Phyllis) Steffensen, Prescott Arizona; Dane Steffensen, Helena, Montana; Gary (Tina) Steffensen and Greg Steffensen, Flagstaff, Arizona.





Helen is additionally survived by grandchildren: Sean, Temre’, Corrie and Parke; her great-grandchildren: Robert, Michael, Stella, Ryder, Roxie and Lacie. Helen’s parents, Eugene and Martha; husband, Donald; and two sisters, Ruth Polson and Lucille Johnson, preceded her in death.





A memorial service will be held at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1090 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, Arizona, 86325, at 11 a.m., on April 13, 2018.



Donations to the church in Memorial to Helen Steffensen, in lieu of flowers, would be sincerely appreciated.





Information provided by survivors.