VERDE HERITAGE 1927 JEROME; NEW HAVEN METHODIST CHURCH

CORNER STONE TO BE LAID ON SUNDAY, March 27, 1927.

"Another step forward in the spiritual movement of Jerome will be taken at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon when ceremonies in connection with the laying of the corner stone of the new Haven Methodist Church will be enacted."

"A fitting program of ceremonials has been arranged by the Rev. L. A. Rice, pastor of the church. The Rev. A. L. Baker, of Phoenix, district superintendent, will deliver the principal address followed by greetings, placing documents in the plaque and the actual laying of the corner stone."

"The following documents have been arranged and will be placed in waxed paper prior to their recording seclusion in the copper plaque of the church: New Testament, the pastor; Church Advocate, Mrs. Dicus; Verde Copper News; A. J. Doud; Sunday school paper, by a primary; list of members of the church school, Mrs. Scott; list of members of Who Do Class, Miss Collins; Epworth League, Sam Reese; Missionary Society, Mrs. Wagner; Ladies' Aid Society, Mrs. Reese; donors to the new church, Mr. Schrepel; church membership, pastor; official board and building committee, Mr. Hayes; compete list of former pastors of the church."

"The committee on the laying of the cornerstone is comprised of: Rev. Luther A. Rice; A. J. Hayes, president of the board of trustees; Mrs. W. E. Reese, president of Ladies' Aid; Mrs. Ollie Scott, superintendent, Sunday School; and Sam Reese, president of Epworth League." They have arranged a program for the Sunday services."

NEW HAVEN CHURCH NEAR COMPLETION --- OPEN SUNDAY, May 13, 1927.

"The new $16,000 Haven Methodist Church is in the last stage of construction and will house the initial service next Sunday. The edifice, which was begun February 4 of this year, will be completed in the next few weeks, according to Charles Saur, contractor for the new building."

"The spacious auditorium, measuring 46 x 32 feet, and having a seating capacity of 200 persons, will be ready for the opening day of worship, Sunday. The building is one of the most beautiful of medium sized churches and is finished on the exterior with a stucco composition. Stained glass with green and amber colors predominating, lend an air of grace to both the exterior and interior of the main auditorium."

"Ample space is provided throughout the structure for expansion and present usage. Two main entrances are provided. One opening on the highway, enters the basement which is to be used as a recreation room. This section also houses the kitchen, rest rooms, and a large Sunday school room. At the back, and west end of the building is the main entrance to the auditorium."

"This room features special construction in acoustic methods and provides a soft tone throughout, enabling speech to be heard clearly at any part of the room. The pulpit platform in the east end is raised several inches and is situated in a cone-shaped deflector. On the right and left of the platform are the secretary's room and stairway and the pastor's study."

"The ceiling is closed with a patented board providing a decorative enclosure and contributing to the favorable acoustical properties of the speaking room. In the west end a large Sunday school room is thrown open by swinging doors, allowing an additional seating provision for 40 persons. A stairway leads from the auditorium to the basement and recreation department. In the main entrance, double doors are arranged and a small vestibule has been built in. Illumination by large ceiling chandeliers and wall lights placed at intervals around the room allows sufficient and attractive lighting."

"Heating is provided by a modern steam heating plant in a special fire-proof basement room. The ground floor is large enough to permit athletic games and festivals. The dining room is also on the lower floor and can be entered either from the church or the outside."

