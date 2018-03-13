Verde Valley Fire District receives car seat grant

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $9,875.00 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to continue their program to provide free car seats to low-income families.



Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death amongst children ages 1 – 19. The District’s car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families with insufficient means and provides free car seat check-ups and assistance with installation to anyone. The District has two Certified Car Seat Technicians that are available to help.



Please contact the Verde Valley Fire District at (928) 634-2578 or stop by one of our fire stations for more information.