Verde Valley Fire District receives car seat grant

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $9,875.00 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to continue their program to provide free car seats to low-income families.
Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death amongst children ages 1 – 19. The District’s car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families with insufficient means and provides free car seat check-ups and assistance with installation to anyone. The District has two Certified Car Seat Technicians that are available to help.
Please contact the Verde Valley Fire District at (928) 634-2578 or stop by one of our fire stations for more information.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.