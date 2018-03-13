What’s Happening: March 14, 2018

Museum speaker will provide a nostalgic look at 1960s Clarkdale

Randall Hauk is the featured speaker at the Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month presentation in March. Hauk will describe what it was like to live in Clarkdale during the 60s and 70s at a 1 pm presentation on Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

Hauk’s father moved his family to Clarkdale in 1958 after taking a job involving construction of the cement plant. “Clarkdale was a great place to grow up” explained Randall. “We could do things then that kids can’t do today.”

The Hauk family was happy to settle in Clarkdale. In addition to being a long-term resident, Randall is known for his popular Cottonwood eatery: Randall’s Restaurant.



The public is invited to this free event. The Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 North Willard in Cottonwood.

Free electronics recycling drop-off day April 28

The City of Sedona will hold a free electronics recycling drop-off day on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

Do you have obsolete toys and gadgets or unwanted electronic devices that need disposal? Bring them to the Sedona City Hall parking lot for environmentally-responsible recycling by R3 eWaste. There is no charge for drop-off and no item limit. Early drop-off begins Monday, April 23. For more information call the City Clerk’s office at 928-203-5031.

Accepted items:

All computer equipment

Cell/Telephones & Answering Machines

Ballasts, Non-lead acid batteries, Light Bulbs, Power Strips, etc.

Scanners, Fax Machines, Copiers, Calculators, Typewriters

Stereos, Radios, TV’s, VCR’s, CD Players, Video Game Equipment

Household Appliances, Microwaves, Toaster Ovens, etc.

Not accepted:

Large appliances such as Refrigerators, Ranges, Dishwashers (take to scrap metal dealer), Mercury Thermostats & Switches, Thermometers, Toxic/Hazardous Materials, Wood, Paints & Chemicals, Car Batteries, and similar items.

Celebration of Easter 2018

EF Productions presents the 19th annual Celebration of Easter. This spectacular Easter production is a festive musical drama that takes the audience back in time to Jerusalem to Jesus’ final days here on earth. The Triumphal entry, The Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal in the garden, and many more scenes are portrayed including the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. And as the grand finale, the glorious ascension of our Lord!

Celebration of Easter has a cast & crew of nearly 100 people, a live orchestra & choir, exciting music, beautiful costumes, pageantry, Jerusalem sets, The “Living” Lord’s Supper, live animals, spectacular lighting, and special effects. This is a Passion Play you’re sure to never forget and that will change your life. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Easter production.

Celebration of Easter runs Friday, March 30 at 7pm and Saturday, March 31 at 2pm.

The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at each show. Everyone is asked to bring a non perishable canned food donation to give at the door to benefit local charities.

Celebration of Easter is proudly brought to you by Mingus Mountain Real Estate Kris Anderson, Plaza Bonita, Randall’s Restaurant, Larry Green Chevrolet, Cottonwood Hyundai, Lawyers Title Betsy LeTarte, Siegel’s Day Spa, Paul’s RV Service, Dave & Betsy LeTarte, Phoenix Cement, and Money In The Mail.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer and don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Big Band Echoes at Cottonwood Library

Big Band Echoes, a nostalgic look back to the Big Band Era of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, will be meeting at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, March 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and will continue on the third Fridays of each month. Hosted by Jim Ahlstrom, a former radio personality now living in Cottonwood, the program will feature music from the Big Band Era along with a special emphasis each month on a featured big band leader, a short bio and a sampling of their best known hits.

Noted big band singers will also be featured. Ahlstrom says he’ll conduct some trivia elements involving big band themes, song titles, and lyrics to challenge the audience. The audience will also be introduced to foreign big bands, one or two novelty songs and portions of big band radio remotes recorded during that era. Current artists of the big band genre will also be presented. The host also said the audience will be encouraged to bring in their favorite song on CD or challenge him to find it in his vast collection of music. “I’m hoping that the attendees will not only enjoy listening to some long forgotten tunes but will also enjoy participating in the trivia portion of the evening,” Ahlstrom added.

This month Ahlstrom will be featuring Vaughn Monroe as the Band of the Month and the Andrews Sisters as Vocalist of the Month. Other featured artists will include Ted Lewis, Kay Kyser, Tony Pastor, The Ames Brothers, Eddy Howard, Doris Day, Patti Page, Teresa Brewer, Connie Francis and the Fontaine Sisters. Also to be featured is the official Mutual Radio Network’s announcement of the Japanese surrender just as the Cab Calloway Band was to be airing. The group will meet in Library Meeting Room A. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Clark Memorial Library hosts 3-day Bag-a-Bargain Book Sale

If you love mysteries and can’t resist cookbooks, the Friends Bookstore in the Clark Memorial Library has the book sale for you.

March 14, 15, and 16, the Bookstore’s entire collection of mysteries, thrillers, and cookbooks (over 50 banker’s boxes) will be out in the library for collectors to browse during regular hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00 to 5:30 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to noon. And if the weather permits, on Friday, the sale will continue outside CML until 6:00 pm.

This is a high-end clearance sale. Many books are hard cover, some like new, some signed by the author, some rare classics. Yet avid readers can stuff large paper shopping bags, which hold 10 full-length Clive Cusslers, for only $12 a bag. Plus, all proceeds go to adding new titles to CML’s collection and creating in-library programs.

Even the parking’s great. Clark Memorial Library is located in Clarkdale’s civic complex, between the Clubhouse and the Police Department. For further information, call the library at (928) 634-5423 or email friendsbookstore@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org.

Sedona Schnebly revisited at Beaver Creek School Everyone is welcome to attend a special program featuring Lisa Schnebly Heidinger, great granddaughter of Sedona Schnebly, on Thursday, March 22nd, 7 p.m. at the multiuse building on the Beaver Creek School campus, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. The event is free and promises to give insight into the life of Sedona Schnebly. “A former televison and newspaper reporter, then editorial columnist, she (Lisa) draws you into the story of a complex woman who became an accidental icon for Oak Creek Canyon, which draws millions of visitors from around the world.” Lisa’s book, The Journal of Sedona Schnebly, will be available for purchase. This event is hosted by Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society. For more information, please call 928-567-4648.

Fifth annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run

March 24. Register now @techfortrek.com or pick up a registration form at Beaver Creek School, Beaver Creek Public Library, Kiwanis Clothes Closet, Cricket’s or the Beaver Creek Adult Center. Register by March 16th to be guaranteed a TShirt. On-line registration closes on March 20th.



Event begins at Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma. Check-In at 7:30 a.m. 10K begins at 8 a.m., 5K begins at 8:30. Healthy fun for the entire family.



Entrant’s drawing for great prizes donated by local businesses. Hosted by Friends of Beaver Creek Library. Thank you to our sponsors: Taco Bell of Cottonwood, Beaver Creek Realty. Beaver Creek Kiwanis, Blevins Construction and Development, Camp Verde Bugle, Cricket’s, Kenny’s Plumbing, Montezuma Family Dental, Rask Construction, Reay Brothers Excavation and Verde Fire and Safety.



For more info call 567-4648.



J.A. Jance visits Cottonwood and Sedona

The Cottonwood Public Library presents J.A. Jance at the Cottonwood Recreation Center in the Mingus Room on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

J.A. Jance is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author with more than 20 million books in print. Jance’s writing career spans three decades and includes more than 50 books including the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, and the Joanna Brady series, as well as five interrelated southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker Family -- and a volume of poetry. Although she was once denied entry into a university level Creative Writing course, she did not let that stop her from living her dream and becoming a writer. Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband in Tucson, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.

Her new book, Duel to the Death will be available for purchase on site by Adventures Unlimited Books of Old Town Cottonwood. For pre-sale books, call Adventures Unlimited at 928-639-1664.

Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department is located at 150 South 6th St, across the street from the library. Please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info for more information on library services.

Jance will also be speaking on Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. in The Literate Lizard book store in Sedona.

Zero Energy Expo Seminar at Cottonwood Rec Center March 15 Zero Energy Expo Seminar comes to the Cottonwood Rec Center on March 15 from 1-4 p.m. Immediately after will be dinner and music from 4-5:30 p.m. You must register to attend; maximum capacity is 160.



Learn about Zero Energy Ready living, homes and commercial buildings. All the pros will be here to teach the Sedona Verde Valley. Be informed and ahead of the curve. The best of the best is coming to educate us, including Sam Raskin, chief architect at the US Department of Energy; Nancy Kellogg, program associate with SWEEP Southwest Energy Efficiency Project; Tanner McDonald, general contractor RESNET Hers Rater and 0 Energy Ready Builder; Michael Szerbaty, accomplished designer and architect from New York City, energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings; Anthony Floyd, architect, Green Building Program Manager City of Scottsdale; Jan Green Realtor, Green and Eco Broker from Scottsdale, appraisal values in Green buildings.



Three packed filled hours of valuable information. Immediately following music and dinner to get to meet the speakers and socialize.

The event takes place at Cottonwood Recreational Center, located 150 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Realtors Credit Hours in Disclosure offered go to www.SVVAR.com and sign up under Events $15. Or click here https://svva.rapams.com/scripts/mgrqispi.dll

ICC Credits offered to Municipal Employees needing renewal hours sign up here http://conta.cc/2EsXEGh

This is a free event. Community/Public sign up here http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ygj59crab&oeidk=a07ef0ms9tnae0d0e5a.

Coordination Sponsor, Esther Talbert, Broker Yavapai Realty, can be reached at 928-254-0525. Co-Sponsors include City of Cottonwood, SVVAR Association of Realtors, Lawyers Title, Yavapai Title Agency and Stewart Title.

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine, Tractor Show March 16, 17

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine and Tractor Show will be held March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds located 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Activities include tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction, and book sale. For more information, visit azflywheeler.com or call Gary Covert at 928-639-1453.

Make your own rock art March 18

Make your own rock art at the Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor Center on Sunday, March 18 from 1-3 p.m. Tori Marshall, Interpretation and Education Coordinator, for the Arizona Natural History Association will share her knowledge about the history of rock art and the difference between petroglyphs and pictographs.

The fee is $20. All materials provided. Call 928-203-2929.