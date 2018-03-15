Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Chase Decker is the school’s March 2018 Kiwanis Student of the Month.

Chase has a 3.9 GPA and is ranked seventh in his graduating class. Chase has participated in the school’s varsity basketball program for four years, varsity soccer program for two years, National Honor Society for three years and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years.

Chase also enjoys mountain biking when he has free time. Chase plans to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa where he will play basketball and study Mechanical Engineering.