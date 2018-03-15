CV Parks & Rec day trips on tap

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces our next round of Friday Day Trips.



Come spend the day at exciting locations and travel in style in our comfortable shuttle. Our shuttle bus holds 14 people in comfort with easy walk in entry and individual seats.

Our first trip for the second quarter is already full! The second trip is scheduled for Friday, April 20th to Arizona State Capitol and Wesley Bolin Plaza.

The Capitol features 4 floors with over 20 exhibits. Wesley Bolin Plaza is an outdoor area that is home to several war memorials. Our shuttle bus leaves the Community Center at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. all in comfort with plenty of room. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited so don’t delay.



Join us on other trips this spring to locations old and new. Destinations include Queen Creek Olive Mill, Wrigley Mansion, Tonto Natural Bridge, Museum of Northern Arizona, and Lowell Observatory!

You may also be interested in our summer Diamondbacks trips. This year we start with a game on March 31st against the Colorado Rockies. We will also see the World Champion Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves!

For Diamondbacks games, ticket, transportation, and parking all for just $53 a person and our seats are great! Tickets must be reserved 2 weeks prior to the game to secure your spot.

All trip participants must be 16 years old OR have a parent with them. Pre-registration is required and can be done at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Online registration is now available as well for all trips and games at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player





























For more information call Parks & Rec at (928) 554-0829 and be sure to like us on Facebook.